Fan injured at Wrigley Field, but saved by what he was wearing.

Next time you go to a baseball game and want to wear a bucket on your head, do it! It might just save you from a serious injury. That’s what happened to one 19 year old man Tuesday night as he was at the Cubs game. WGN reports a foot long metal pin fell or became loosened on the manually operated scoreboard, striking the 19 year old in the head he was treated by paramedics on the scene and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he received 5 staples according to the Cubs. Had he not been wearing a bucket who knows what the situation might’ve become.

