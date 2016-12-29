Family Of Orland Park Woman Who Died After Ambulance Sent To Wrong Address Is Suing

The family of an Orland Park woman is suing the 911 dispatch company after an ambulance was sent to the wrong address. In July of this year, the husband of Laurelyn Wagner-Pitts noticed his wife was having trouble breathing and called 911. The call was automatically sent to the Western Will County Communication Center according to the lawsuit. The address that appeared on the dispatcher’s screen was listed as Lakeview Trail in Homer Glen. But the emergency was at Lake View Court in Orland Park. Randy Pitts stayed on the line and repeated again that he lived in Orland Park.The dispatcher realized she had dispatched the wrong department.

Pitt’s wife had gone 17 minutes without oxygen. It would be 49 minutes from the time of the 911 call and arriving at Silver Cross Hospital. She died in August after the family took her off a ventilator.

The lawsuit filed in Will County Court is suing Western Will County Communications and the Northwest Homer Fire and Ambulance Protection District.

