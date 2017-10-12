Family Forgets 3 Year-Old in Corn Maze

Seems like a page out of the “Home Alone” movie, A 3-year-old boy was left in a corn maze by his family. The boy was found alone in the Crazy Corn Maze in West Jordan, Utah on Monday. The boy couldn’t say his name but did say he was three. Corn maze staff waited for a while to see if anybody showed up for the child. When no one did, they called Child and Family Services, where the boy spent the night. It wasn’t until 7:30 Tuesday morning when the family called about their missing boy. Authorities are investigating before filing any charges. They say the boy lives in a “multiple family home” with lots of children.