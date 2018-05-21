Family Dog Follows Burglar Around Wagging Its Tail

So much for man’s best friend. Rather than defending the house, a dog in Massachusetts made friends with a burglar, following him around wagging his tail the entire time. The incident was caught on the home’s security camera and posted to the Milton Police Department’s Facebook page.

The man enters the house through the rear door and is seen walking through several rooms, with the dog closely in tow.

Here’s the video from the Milton Police Department:

https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=Milton%20Police%20Department

Several comments on Facebook have come to the dog’s defense, saying that the break-in must be an inside job since the dog acts like he knows the suspect. Here’s the full story from NDTV.