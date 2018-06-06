Facebook Live’s New Feature – Lip Synching

There’s a really popular app called Musical.ly. If you’re not familiar, it’s basically an app that allows you to take video of yourself lip-syncing to a song.

Facebook, who is always trying to keep up with the latest trends, is now taking that concept and adding it as a feature to their live videos. When you go to shoot a live video, you will see the option to play a popular song to sync it to.

This is just one of the company’s new ideas to try to attract more young people to their social media platform. Facebook is also working with artists on a mission to allow copyrighted music to be added to content, something that can currently get your facebook post taken down.