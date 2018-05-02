Facebook just announced they’re launching a new DATING feature soon

Facebook just announced a brand new feature that will basically turn it into a DATING SITE.

You’ll be able to opt-in to the service and turn your current profile into a dating profile . . . and then they’ll find you potentially good matches with other single people who you aren’t already friends with.

And ironically, Facebook’s complete disregard for our security and privacy might actually make this dating site MORE secure than the other ones.

Since they already know so much about you, it could be a lot harder to fake things on their dating site than it is on the other dating sites out there.

