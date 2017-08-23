Experience World War II’s Most Vital And Magnificent Aircraft At Lewis University This Weekend

A couple from Poplar Grove, Illinois will be offering the public rides on a restored WWII B-17 bomber. Pilot Ken Morris and his wife are the pilot and co-pilot of the B-17 bomber “Aluminum Overcast” as it makes a stop at Lewis University in Romeoville on Thursday, August 24th through Sunday, August 27th.

Morris is with the Experimental Aircraft Association. The B-17 is living history of the daring missions that young men went through during WWII. One of the most iconic images of the 1940’s. Feel the might of this magnificent flying machine as it soars through the sky on your mission flight where you’ll discover why it’s called the Flying Fortress.

Stand in the footsteps of the bombardier, the navigator, and the waist gunner and relive history by experiencing this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fly in one of World War II’s most vital and magnificent aircraft.

Rides will take about an hour and cost 449-dollars but tours cost only 10-dollars.Call the EAA for reservations. 800-564-6322, click here for more information.

