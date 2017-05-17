The lawyers representing Sheri Gordon, the mother of 17-month old Semaj Crosby, says she will speak to investigators if there is a need. The attorneys representing Gordon, Chuck Bretz and Neil Patel, spoke with Scott Slocum and stated that they had conducted their own investigation. From the results of that alternative investigation by Chuck Bretz & Associates, the attorneys do not believe there will be a need to defend Gordon in this case.

Bretz says Gordon is heartbroken over the loss and can’t wait for the truth to come out. The attorney went on to say that his client has nothing to defend as “she’s not been accused of anything”. When asked why she would allow 15 strangers to live in her home with small children around, Bretz said “no comment.”

Will County Sheriff’s deputy Rick Ackerson says there are four people they have not been able to interview in the suspicious death case.

Crosby was found dead under a couch in her home she shared with her mother and 3 brothers and up to 15 squatters. Cause of death is pending toxicology results.

The post Exclusive: Lawyer For Sheri Gordon Speaks with WJOL appeared first on 1340 WJOL.