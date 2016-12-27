Eward Czerkies Makes $750,000 Donation to the Presence St. Joseph Medical Center

Area businessman Edward Czerkies has donated $750,000 to Presence Saint Joseph Medical Center as a tribute to his late wife, Carolyn J. Czerkies.

Czerkies’ endowment will support the medical center’s emergency department renovation. This includes the expansion and modernization of the patient registration and waiting areas and a redesigned patient care area that will be used for triage and the treatment of minor injuries and illness.

In honor of Czerkies donation the newly renovated emergency department will be renamed the Carolyn J. Czerkies Emergency Department, with a formal dedication to take place this spring.

Czerkies has made multiple significant contributions to area including $1.5 million to the New Lenox Silver Cross hospital in 2011.

The post Eward Czerkies Makes $750,000 Donation to the Presence St. Joseph Medical Center appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
  • Comments

    Comments