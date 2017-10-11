Everything from the 90’s is coming back!

If you have not noticed…. the 90’s are on there way back and here is more proof. According to the Los Angeles Times, Bandai Namco, the company that made Tamagotchis Virtual Pests has relaunched them! They are going to be about 20% smaller but still egg-shaped devices with fewer buttons, so it should be able to keep your virtual pet alive. I know you did’nt keep your alive….just laziness iguess but now a whole new generation of kids get a shot at it!. If you want one you will have to dish out $14.99