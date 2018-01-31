Ever dreamed of owning a home in Italy?

Have you ever dreamed of owning a home in a pretty Italian village? Well, here’s the news you’ve been waiting for!

Ollolai, a destination in the mountain region of Barbagia on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, is selling hundreds of abandoned homes for just $1.

It’s not the first Italian town to try the gimmick, but it seems to be the first to live up to the promise. It also has the beauty and history needed to draw people in. The real estate bonanza comes with a catch, though. The 200 stone-built dwellings up for grabs are in poor condition and buyers must commit to a $25,000 refurbishment.

See Pictures and read more!