The Eternal Debate – Are These Christmas Movies or Not?
By Todd Boss
|
Dec 5, 2017 @ 4:10 PM

If a movie is set around Christmas, does that automatically make it a Christmas movie?

Like, does it count as a Christmas movie if it’s an action movie or a horror flick that just happens to take place at Christmas, but isn’t specifically ABOUT Christmas?

Buzzfeed is trying to settle that debate by taking 12 of the most fought-over movies and having the public decide so I thougt it would be fun to do our own poll…. select all you feel are Christmas Movies.

Are These Christmas Movies

  • Die Hard (0%, 0 Votes)
  • Home Alone (0%, 0 Votes)
  • Frozen (0%, 0 Votes)
  • The Nightmare Before Christmas (0%, 0 Votes)
  • Edward Scissorhands (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 0

Loading ... Loading ...

As for Buzzfeed here’s how the voting is going so far for 10 of them: Click HERE.

