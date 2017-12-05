The Eternal Debate – Are These Christmas Movies or Not?

If a movie is set around Christmas, does that automatically make it a Christmas movie?

Like, does it count as a Christmas movie if it’s an action movie or a horror flick that just happens to take place at Christmas, but isn’t specifically ABOUT Christmas?

Buzzfeed is trying to settle that debate by taking 12 of the most fought-over movies and having the public decide so I thougt it would be fun to do our own poll…. select all you feel are Christmas Movies.

As for Buzzfeed here’s how the voting is going so far for 10 of them: Click HERE.