A man that escaped from the Stateville Correctional Center 14 years ago was recaptured on Friday in Atlanta. Jorge Soberanis-Rumaldo was arrested by agents with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement during an immigration enforcement that targeted criminals. Soberanis-Rumaldo is a Mexican citizen that has been living in the U.S. illegally. He was convicted in March of 2003 on a charge of cocaine possession and was sentence to eight years in prison. He escaped in June of 2003 from a work detail. Soberanis-Rumaldo was listed at number 6 on the Illinois Department of Corrections wanted fugitives website. ICE has filed an immigration detainer and will look to have Soberanis-Rumaldo that will seek to remove him from the U.S. following the resolution of any criminal charges.

The post Escaped Stateville Inmate Recaptured After 14 Years appeared first on 1340 WJOL.