INDIO, CA - APRIL 29: Musician Eric Church performs onstage during 2016 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 29, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Country artist Eric Church had an unfortunate family matter last week. His brother, Brandon, passed away after multiple seizures. Eric Church has tour dates set for the next few days including July 7th in Ohio and at the Taste of Country Music Festival July 9th.

Read more about this as well as the Brandon E Church Memorial Scholarship Fund HERE.