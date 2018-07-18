Eric Church Is a Musical Fugitive in ‘Desperate Man’ Music Video”

Eric Church is back with a new album and video called “Desperate Man”, the video shows Church as a fugitive who is trying to bootleg “Desperate Man” as EMI agents flood his home as him and his family narrowly escape their capture. The song’s co-writer makes an appearance in the film, Ray Wiley Hubbard and the video itself is inspired by Church’s “Mr. Understood” album which he recorded without his label, EMI’s knowledge and delivered to fans. “I have good news…the album is done, and we are back.” Church said during the announcement of “Desperate Man.” Church says that while recording “Desperate Man” he was still in a funk from the Las Vegas shooting, Church was the last artist to perform before shots rang out at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, “I was a little lost for a while. I think like a lot of people I was in a little bit of a funk after something like that,” he tells Rolling Stone Country.

Have you ever been too desperate about something? Did it work out for the better or worse?