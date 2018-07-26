Eric Church Fires at Garth Brooks

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Eric Church performs onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Eric Church is opening up about the time he almost lost his life. The country music hit-maker tells “Rolling Stone” he had to undergo emergency surgery last year due to a blood clot in his chest. He says the complication was caused by a birth defect, and he ended up having to get his top rib removed. Church’s interview is featured as the magazine’s August cover story.

Church expressed his dismay about Garth Brooks’ admitted lip sync performance at the CMA’s where he took home Entertainer of the Year. The biggest category of the night was won by someone who lip synced his performance – *Bleep* that he explained. Church did not like his excuse of doing 12 shows in 10 days.

Is Eric Church crossing a line? Who’s side are you on?