Eric Church Debuts New Music today on Amazon

Eric Church will debut the video for “Desperate Man” the debut single and title track of his upcoming album, on Amazon Music in the U.S. today (Monday, July 16th). The clip captures Eric executing his mission to fight for what’s right. Ray Wylie Hubbard, who co-wrote “Desperate Man” with Eric, guests in the video, which will be live for 48 hours starting at 12:01am PT/2:01a.m. CT/3:01am ET. Fans can also stream the single on Amazon Music.

Eric said, “Excitement for new music from my favorite artists is a feeling I can remember from my formative years. The unknown and the possibilities of the anticipation are one of the true joys of music. Well, even though how we discover songs from our favorite performers may have evolved, the feeling remains the same.”

Eric’s Desperate Man album will be released on October 5th.

Click here to watch the video and pre-order his new CD.