Soft pretzels sit in the warmer at Auntie Anne's Cafe on opening day in the Kendig Square shopping plaza in Lancaster, Pa., Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2003. Auntie Anne's has opened stores from Lancaster to Bangkok selling soft pretzels developed for an Amish farmers' market stand. The company is now testing whether the secret dough formula will sell pizzas and sandwiches as well. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

If you like Pretzels and you like free food, today is National Pretzel Day and we found some ways to celebrate!¬†Auntie Anne’s has a buy one, get an original pretzel free deal if you sign up for their app. They have locations in Joliet, Aurora, Bolingbrook, Oswego, Orland Park, Lombard, & more.¬† Wetzel’s Pretzels is giving away free original pretzels at their 340-plus locations including Orland Square Mall, Fox Valley Mall, & Chicago Ridge Mall. Enjoy National Pretzel Day Today!