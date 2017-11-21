Though it’s not the original, the replica first McDonalds built by Ray Kroc in 1955 which was a McDonalds museum of sorts will be torn down next month. The Chicago Tribune reports the original McDonads in Des Plaines, Illinois was torn down in 1984. McDonald’s Store No. 1 Museum opened the next year, with the original restaurant’s sign out front.
The site was popular with tourists but repeated flooding has caused a tourism decline, and flooding issues made reopening unfeasible. The end of an Era of sorts. Read more from WGN-TV here. And yes we are really McBummed!
The End of an Era, McDonalds Museum in Des Plaines will be Torn Down
