Employees Not Loving McDonalds’ Change

McDonald’s is making changes. One change isn’t helping employee morale at all. The fast food chain has installed cowbell buzzers behind the scenes, and employees are not happy. McDonald’s recently announced it would be replacing its frozen patties with fresh real beef Quarter Pounders — all cooked to order. To keep things moving and still qualify their meals as “fast food”, McDonald’s installed cowbell buzzers (behind the scenes) every single time an order that requires fresh beef is placed. One employee called the sound “grating,” “repetitive,” and “annoying as hell. Despite the disappoint with the sound, it won’t be ending anytime soon.

Here’s the complete story from Delish.com.