The Lockport planning and zoning committee approved the Prologis Concept Plan to build an industrial business park on land adjacent to the Big Run Wolf Ranch. The vote was approved 5-1 last night during a 4-hour emotional meeting. President of the Big Run Wolf Ranch John Basile objected to the industrial park claiming the trucks will bring pollution and noise that could threatened his wildlife ranch. The plan now goes before city council for final approval.

The post Emotional Meeting In Lockport Regarding Industrial Park Adjacent To Big Run Wolf Ranch appeared first on 1340 WJOL.