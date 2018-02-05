Ellen DeGeneres Gave Her Audience $1 Million

Ellen DeGeneres had a special surprise in store for her studio audience on Friday (February 2). The taping coincided with the One Million Acts of Good campaign she’s doing with Cheerios, which was a part of her two-day birthday celebration. Her Friday audience happened to be people who had all done and written in about their own acts of good, like a teacher who donated a kidney to a student. To commemorate the campaign, DeGeneres held up a Cheerio box and asked her audience to look under their seats, telling them “You are all going to share this gift. It is the biggest gift I have ever given anybody, ever.”

Each audience member found a Cheerio box of their own, which seems a little anti-climatic after her excitement and you being in the audience because you quit your job to start an animal sanctuary, or drove 800 miles to deliver supplies after Hurricane Harvey (both real examples!). But then came the greatest part.

Inside the box was a portion of $1 million that Ellen had divided out for these everyday heroes. I hope you continue to pay it forward and share all the good, she told them. The prize amounted to about $2,500 each, Nice Job Ellen!