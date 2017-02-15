Electronic Detecting K-9 Leads to Plainfield Man’s Arrest for Child Pornography

A 29-year-old Plainfield man was arrested on Wednesday morning after a K-9 who specialized in detecting hidden electronic devices uncovered child pornography. David Wegner has been charged with three counts of possessing child pornography after police found digital images of children younger than 13-year-old on electronic devices in his possession. The Will County State’s Attorney’s High Technology Crimes was involved in the investigation. The search of Wegner’s home was also the first time the State’s Attorney’s K-9 Cache was used in a police search. Cache is a Labrador who specializes in finding hidden electronic devices.

David Wegner Mugshot

