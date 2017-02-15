Electronic Detecting K-9 Leads to Plainfield Man’s Arrest for Child Pornography

By WJOL News
|
Feb 28, 2017 4:50 PM

A 29-year-old Plainfield man was arrested on Wednesday morning after a K-9 who specialized in detecting hidden electronic devices uncovered child pornography. David Wegner has been charged with three counts of possessing child pornography after police found digital images of children younger than 13-year-old on electronic devices in his possession. The Will County State’s Attorney’s High Technology Crimes was involved in the investigation. The search of Wegner’s home was also the first time the State’s Attorney’s K-9 Cache was used in a police search. Cache is a Labrador who specializes in finding hidden electronic devices.

David Wegner Mugshot

The post Electronic Detecting K-9 Leads to Plainfield Man’s Arrest for Child Pornography appeared first on 1340 WJOL.

Related Content

Rotary Clubs Combining Efforts for Polio Fight at ...
Joliet’s Masonic Lodge Holding Sat and Sun Rummage...
Illinois House Approves Their Own Budget
Cross-Examination Of Government Witness in Drew Pe...
City of Joliet Has No Plans to Repave Chicago Stre...
Peterson Defense Team Trying to Discredit “The Bea...
Comments
Upcoming LIVE Events
Sat 25

Race & Performance Expo in Schaumburg

February 25 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
May 20

Pet Adoption Day @ ABRI Credit Union in Romeoville

May 20 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

View More…

Upcoming NASCAR Events
Sun 26

Daytona 500

February 26 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

View More…