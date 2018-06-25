EGGO WAFFLE SALES TIED TO NETFLIX SERIES

If you watch the show “Stranger Things,”then you know that the character of “Eleven”, played by Millie Bobbie Brown, likes Eggo waffles. There is now a correlation between sales of Eggos and when the show is airing. Eggo sales grew by 14% from 2016 through the fourth quarter of 2017, followed up by 9% through the first four months of 2018, according to Nielsen. Kellogg’s attributed the boom to the airing of the “Stranger Things”. Since the show has been off the air, Eggo sales growth has dropped to just 1.3%. Sales are expected to spike again when Season 3 premieres, which should be around Halloween.