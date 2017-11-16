Eddie Montgomery Lost a “Little Piece of His Soul” When Troy Gentry Died

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2011 file photo, Eddie Montgomery, left, and Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry arrive at the 45th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Gentry, one half of the award-winning country music duo Montgomery Gentry, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, in a helicopter crash, according to a statement from the band’s website. He was 50. The group was supposed to perform Friday at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford, N.J. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)

In an interview with “People“, EDDIE MONTGOMERY opened up about what he’s been going through since the death of his bandmate TROY GENTRY. Here’s what he said about the day Troy died.

Quote, “A little piece of my soul got lost there. It was a horrific day . . . my world changed as much as the band did. It’s something that you never get over. It’s going to be in my mind and my soul for the rest of my life.”

Hard to read this article without getting a tear in your eye. Eddie’s thought’s of Troy’s passing and what the future holds from People Magazine is here