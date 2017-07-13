Economic Committee to Consider an Innovation Campus in Downtown Joliet

The city of Joliet Economic Development Committee will be meeting on Thursday evening to discuss a possible development agreement with Start Up Pavilion Inc. to build an innovation campus in downtown Joliet. The agreement under consideration identifies two potential city owned campus sites that would be provided to Innovation Pavilion at no cost as an incentive to locate in Joliet. The campus would consist of a conference center, corporate suites, a STEM school, a 21st century library, retail and millennial housing. All of these elements would be located in the same city provided campus site. The idea behind this campus is to foster a collaborative environment that results in creative and innovative outcomes as well as start-up and education opportunists. The agreement would also provide a reimbursement of up to $200,000 or 50% of work expenses incurred by Innovation Pavilion. Innovation Pavilion is a Colorado based company with a campus in Centennial, Coloradio and approved development agreements in Parker, Colorado and Olathe, Kansas. The city of Joliet Economic Development Committee consists of City Councilmen Pat Mudron, Terry Morris and Chairman Larry Hug.

