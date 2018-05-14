Eating Fast Food Puts You in a Bad Mood?
By Roy Gregory
May 14, 2018 @ 6:33 AM

Are you feeling pessimistic, aggressive, and/or depressed? Not good to start a Monday, but Rachel Kelly who wrote a new book called “The Happiness Diet” says its because your eating Fast Food!  She says that it’s because of all the trans fats in fast food, especially the fries.  They mess with the levels of omega-3 fatty acids in your body, which can lead to you being pessimistic, aggressive, and depressed.

Some of the other foods that she says will put you in a bad mood are:  Diet soda . . . sugary cereal . . . prepackaged donuts . . . shortening and margarine . . . salty snacks . . . and canned food.

