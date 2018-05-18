Eat This Twice A Week To Reduce Risk Of Heart Failure

You can decrease your chances of heart failure just by increasing the amount of fish you eat each week.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA) eating oily fish with large amounts of omega-3 fatty acids are best. Fish such as salmon, albacore tuna, mackerel, lake trout, herring and sardines should be eaten at least twice a week.

The AHA warns that you shouldn’t fry the fish as fried fish increases the rate of heart failure. Here’s more from NEWS 18