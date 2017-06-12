Early Heat Wave Broils Midwest, East Coast
By WJOL News
|
Jun 12, 2017 @ 5:18 AM

A late spring heat wave is broiling the Midwest and the East. Weather forecasters say record heat will have millions of people sweating until at least Wedesday. Omaha was cooking at 94 degrees Saturday and Sunday while Chicago hit 93 yesterday and 85 is expected today. The forecast calls for 95 in New York City today, after a sticky 90 yesterday. The 93 degrees expected today in Washington, DC will be even more uncomfortable than the 91 degree high on Sunday.

