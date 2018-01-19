Dwight Yoakam is Coming to the Rialto Theater in Joliet, Tickets on Sale Today

Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, and he is a 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY Award winner. He has 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10. He’s coming to the Rialto Square Theater in Joliet Thursday March 29th @ 7:30pm. Tickets on sale today at noon. Click here to buy tickets.