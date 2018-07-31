DWAYNE JOHNSON GIFTS HIS STUNTMAN A NEW TRUCK
By Roy Gregory
|
Jul 31, 2018 @ 7:36 AM
Dwayne Johnson arrives at the world premiere of "Rampage" at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson rewarded his stunt double and cousin, Tanoai Reed, for all his hard work and physical suffering, surprising Reed with a new custom truck. A video on Johnson’s Instagram page shows the actor surprising Reed – who bears a strong resemblance to Johnson – with the big black pickup. Johnson wrote, “Over the course of my career, my stunt double (and cousin) Tanoai Reed has broken multiple bones, severed tendons, torn ligaments & just been an overall dominating bad ass achieving several ‘Stuntman of the Year’ honors. All done with one goal in mind – deliver the best movie possible to the world.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bl2odVZnGE0/?hl=en&taken-by=therock

