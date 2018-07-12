Dunkin’ Donuts Is Giving Away Free Donut Fries On Friday

Dunkin’ Donuts recently announced their donut fries and will be taking it a step further this Friday (July 13th) by giving them away for National French Fry Day.

At select Dunkin’ Donuts locations, the first 100 people to visit Dunkin’ Donuts will receive a warm box of cinnamon sugar goodness. The giveaway will be available from 10 am – 2 pm at 25 Dunkin’ Donut locations and lucky donut lovers who get their hands on the free donut fries will enjoy them in a limited edition fry box.

Here are the Chicago Area locations that are participating:

Greater Chicago 3310 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 71 E Monroe St, Chicago, IL 10131 W Grand Ave, Franklin Park, IL 1201 S Naper Blvd, Naperville, IL 2147 S Cicero Ave, Cicero, IL

