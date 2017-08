A single-vehicle accident on westbound I-80 at I-355 led to one fatality on Sunday morning. It was at 11:00 a.m. that the vehicle was traveling on I-80 when the vehicle lost control, rolled into the ditch and became engulfed in flames. There was no evidence of any passengers in the vehicle and the crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

