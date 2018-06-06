Drive In Movie Theaters….We Miss You!

FILE - In this Aug. 10, 1993, file photo, cars form rows at dusk to enjoy movies in the open air at Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre in Orefield, Pa. Billed as the nation's oldest operating drive-in movie theater, Shankweiler's opened in 1934 near Allentown, Pa., and marks its 83rd season in 2016. In much of the nation, drive-ins have gone the way of rotary dial phones, but in Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York, the numbers are holding steady. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File)

On June 6th , eager motorists park their automobiles on the grounds of Park-In Theaters, the first-ever drive-in movie theater, located on Crescent Boulevard in Camden, New Jersey in 1933. Today Illinois only has 10 Drive-in Movie Theaters according to Drive in Movie.com. The closest ones to us are:

Cascade Drive-in

1100 North Avenue

West Chicago, IL 60185

The Cascade Drive-in is the largest drive-in theater in the state of Illinois with a capacity for over 1200 cars and one of the last remaining drive-ins in the Chicago, IL area.

Route 34 Drive-in

4468 E 12th Rd

Earlville, IL 60518

One of Illinois’ last drive-ins, the Route 34 Drive-in is a gem. It is a single screen drive-in that has been open since 1954.

McHenry Indoor/Outdoor Theater

1510 North Chapel Hill Road

McHenry, IL 60051

The McHenry is a solo screen drive-in showing double features seasonally.

Permanantly Closed Drive-ins (Do You Remember These?)

Cicero Twin Drive-in

23500 South Cicero Monee

, IL 60449

Hi Lite 30 Drive-in

160 Montgomery Road

Aurora, IL 60504

Having opened shortly after the Second World War, the Hi-Lite 30 was the oldest operating drive-in in Illinois until its closure in 2006. For years i…more about Hi Lite 30 Drive-in

Double Drive-in

2800 W. Columbus Avenue

Chicago, IL 60652

When first opened, the Double Drive-in had two screens. Later they added a third but never changed the name from The Double. It was closed in the la…more about Double Drive-in

Bel-Air Drive-in

3101 Cicero Avenue

Cicero, IL 60804

When the Bel-Air opened, it was a single screen drive-in that could fit 1000 cars making it one of the largest around.

Hilltop Drive-in

1800 Maple Road

Joliet, IL 60432

The Hilltop Drive-in was closed suddenly, for unknown reasons to us, in 2001. The last we checked, the massive screen was still standing and the grou…more about Hilltop Drive-in

Clark 54 Drive-in

19312 US Highway 54

Rockport, IL 62370

The Clark 54 is a very recent closure. It closed in 2014 as the owners could not afford to take the drive-in digital. The current owners had purchas…more about Clark 54 Drive-in

Twin Drive-in

1010 South Milwaukee Avenue

Wheeling, IL 60090