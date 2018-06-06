Drive In Movie Theaters….We Miss You!

On June 6th , eager motorists park their automobiles on the grounds of Park-In Theaters, the first-ever drive-in movie theater, located on Crescent Boulevard in Camden, New Jersey in 1933. Today Illinois only has 10 Drive-in Movie Theaters according to Drive in Movie.com. The closest ones to us are:
Cascade Drive-in
1100 North Avenue
West Chicago, IL 60185
The Cascade Drive-in is the largest drive-in theater in the state of Illinois with a capacity for over 1200 cars and one of the last remaining drive-ins in the Chicago, IL area.
Route 34 Drive-in
4468 E 12th Rd
Earlville, IL 60518
One of Illinois’ last drive-ins, the Route 34 Drive-in is a gem. It is a single screen drive-in that has been open since 1954.
McHenry Indoor/Outdoor Theater
1510 North Chapel Hill Road
McHenry, IL 60051
The McHenry is a solo screen drive-in showing double features seasonally.
Permanantly Closed Drive-ins (Do You Remember These?)
Cicero Twin Drive-in
23500 South Cicero Monee
, IL 60449
Hi Lite 30 Drive-in
160 Montgomery Road
Aurora, IL 60504
Having opened shortly after the Second World War, the Hi-Lite 30 was the oldest operating drive-in in Illinois until its closure in 2006. For years i…more about Hi Lite 30 Drive-in
Double Drive-in
2800 W. Columbus Avenue
Chicago, IL 60652
When first opened, the Double Drive-in had two screens. Later they added a third but never changed the name from The Double. It was closed in the la…more about Double Drive-in
Bel-Air Drive-in
3101 Cicero Avenue
Cicero, IL 60804
When the Bel-Air opened, it was a single screen drive-in that could fit 1000 cars making it one of the largest around.
Hilltop Drive-in
1800 Maple Road
Joliet, IL 60432
The Hilltop Drive-in was closed suddenly, for unknown reasons to us, in 2001. The last we checked, the massive screen was still standing and the grou…more about Hilltop Drive-in
Clark 54 Drive-in
19312 US Highway 54
Rockport, IL 62370
The Clark 54 is a very recent closure. It closed in 2014 as the owners could not afford to take the drive-in digital. The current owners had purchas…more about Clark 54 Drive-in
Twin Drive-in
1010 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090