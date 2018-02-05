Drinking 2.5 Glasses of Wine Per Day “Cleans the Brain”!

Wine drinkers you’re gonna love this! A new study finds drinking 2 glasses of wine a day can actually “Clean Your Brain!” University of Rochester researchers found the brains of mice exposed to the equivalent of two-and-a-half glasses of wine each day were more efficient at removing waste products that are associated with dementia. Lead study author Dr. Maiken Nedergaard adds, “[…] In this study we have shown for the first time that low doses of alcohol are potentially beneficial to the brain, namely it improves the brain’s ability to remove waste.” There was no mention as to what specific type of wine is best to drink, but they did say other types of alcohol, including beer, would likely have the same impact. Of course, the study was only done on mice, so more research would be needed to confirm alcohol’s affects on the human brain. (More from Daily Mail)