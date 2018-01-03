IF YOU DRINK THIS, YOU MIGHT BE A PSYCHOPATH

Apparently if you drink Gin & Tonic, you might want to read this…..More psychopaths walk among us than you might think. Researchers from Austria’s Innsbruck University gave 953 people a list of various foods and drinks and had them rate them on a scale of one to six. They then took a personality assessment that specifically measuring their “dark traits”—Machiavellianism, psychopathy, narcissism, everyday sadism, and trait aggression—as well as the Big Five factors of personality. The data revealed people who enjoyed bitter food and drinks “consistently” had “heightened sadistic proclivities.” Still, there’s been no direct reason identified to show why there’s a correlation between the two things. (Men’s Health)