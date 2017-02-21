Drew Peterson Transferred Into Federal Custody

Feb 21, 1:34 PM

Drew Peterson is back in Joliet. The Illinois Department of Corrections website now states that the former resident of the Menard Correctional Center is a temporary resident of the Northern Reception Center located in Joliet. The center is a parent institution of the Stateville Correctional Center and is a male intake and processing unit for the entire state. The NRC contains 1,800 beds in 24 housing units. The current population of the NRC is 1,625 inmates according to the Illinois Department of Corrections website. Peterson is currently serving 78 years in prison. He originally received 38 years after being convicted for killing his third wife Kathleen Savio and received an additional 40 years after attempting to take out a hit on Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow. Peterson is also the primary suspect in the disappearance of his forth wife Stacey Peterson. The Illinois Department of Corrections has told WJOL that Peterson has been transferred out of IDOC custody for safety and security purposes.

