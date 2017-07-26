Downtown Joliet Is A Mess With Construction Projects

Downtown Joliet is under construction. A reminder, Jefferson Street between DesPlaines Street and Chicago Street is down to one lane of traffic. The project began Thursday July 13th and should be completed by September 15th.

The project will require significant traffic control to be installed for the duration of the project with only one traffic lane open. Nighttime detours of Jefferson (Route 30) are also scheduled. There will be no parking allowed on Jefferson between DesPlaines Street and Chicago Street. The construction project works focuses on water main and sewer main improvements.

Drivers should be prepared for long delays and are reminded to slow down and use extreme caution when driving through the work zone. Obey posted speed limit and signing and watch for workers or flaggers. For the safety of workers and drivers do not use cell phones or text.

Meanwhile beginning tomorrow, as part of the continued work on the Joliet Gateway Center transportation campus, pedestrian tunnels near the train station will be closed in phases for construction activities, beginning Thursday, July 27, 2017.

Phase I: The New Street Pedestrian Tunnel will be closed beginning, Thursday, July 27, 2017, for approximately five days. Pedestrians should use the existing tunnel through Union Station. Flaggers will be provided within the intersection of York Avenue and Washington Street to maintain one lane of vehicular traffic.

Phase II: Upon completion of Phase I work and reopening of the New Street Pedestrian Tunnel, the Union Station Pedestrian Tunnel will be closed. Pedestrians should use the New Street tunnel. This work is estimated to be completed by Saturday, August 5, 2017. The sidewalk on the west side of Mayor Art Schultz Drive will also be out of service during this work. Flaggers will be provided within the intersection of York Avenue and Washington Street to maintain one lane

of vehicular traffic.

Northbound Mayor Art Schultz Drive will be maintained for access to the Metra ticket trailer. As part of the reconstruction of York Avenue from Osgood Street to Washington Street, the York Avenue commuter parking lot will be closed starting August 4, 2017. Commuters should divert to the new 55 E. Marion Street or old New Street commuter parking lots. Due to heavy construction activity, York Ave will be open to local traffic only. Motorists are encouraged to use

alternate routes.

