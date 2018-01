Just can’t get rid of them. The personalized plates…well… I understand keeping those. However, I also kept random, state-issued plates. What’s wrong with me? (Besides the obvious). Do you have any of your old plates laying around? Affixed to your garage walls?

I’m not talking about those fake plates you can buy as souvenirs. I’m talking about actual license plates that were once on your car or truck or RV or trailer or whatever.