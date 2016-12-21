Don’t Drive And Drive New Year’s Police Offer Solution

The Village of New Lenox is once again teaming up with Orland Park, Mokena, Palos Heights and Tinley park to provide free rides home on New Year’s. The “Safe Ride Home” program is sponsored by the Michael P. Gordon Foundation. The program will begin January 1, 2017 at 12:00 a.m. and run until 4:00 a.m. for residents who feel they would not be able to drive home safely. Pick up and drop off locations must be in one of the participating towns. You will only be taken home and not to another party or public establishment. This is a free service, no questions asked. Call VIA Limo at 708 349-7700 to request a ride. You must tell them you want the “Safe Ride Home” program.

