Domino’s will use artificial intelligence to make sure your Pizza looks right.
By Roy Gregory
|
Nov 14, 2017 @ 7:09 AM
This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Apparently robot eyes are better than human eyes, at least that’s the thinking from Domino’s Pizza. If you have ever ordered a pizza and the ingredients weren’t evenly spaced out, those days may be coming to an end. Domino’s will start using a new ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE system called the Pizza Checker at a bunch of stores in Australia next year. These “Pizza Checkers” can be trained to recognize what good and bad pizzas look like. So it’ll take a picture of your pizza before it goes into a box, and then it’ll analyze the picture to make sure everything looks right.  This is the same chain that experimented with delivery drones. Read more from news.com here.

