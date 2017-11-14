Domino’s will use artificial intelligence to make sure your Pizza looks right.

Apparently robot eyes are better than human eyes, at least that’s the thinking from Domino’s Pizza. If you have ever ordered a pizza and the ingredients weren’t evenly spaced out, those days may be coming to an end. Domino’s will start using a new ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE system called the Pizza Checker at a bunch of stores in Australia next year. These “Pizza Checkers” can be trained to recognize what good and bad pizzas look like. So it’ll take a picture of your pizza before it goes into a box, and then it’ll analyze the picture to make sure everything looks right. This is the same chain that experimented with delivery drones. Read more from news.com here.