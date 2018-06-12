Domino’s Pizza Is Now Driving Around the Country Fixing Potholes?
By Roy Gregory
|
Jun 12, 2018 @ 7:23 AM
This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla. On Thursday, April 27, 2017, Domino's Pizza reported another quarter of strong U.S. sales growth as the chain benefited from its delivery model that fits with the growing demand for convenience. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Here’s a great marketing gimmick, but I think they’d go broke trying this in the Chicagoland area! Domino’s Pizza just announced a new plan to drive around the country and fix POTHOLES.
They’re framing it as a way to, quote, “save pizza” by giving a smoother ride to delivery drivers and people driving home with carryout . . . but really, it’s just a smart marketing campaign that’s promoting their pizza while simultaneously doing some real good.
They’ve already started fixing potholes in Bartonville, Texas . . . Milford, Delaware . . . Athens, Georgia . . . and Burbank, California.
And they’re taking nominations on their website for other towns to help at PavingForPizza.com.
But not every town will get the Domino’s paving crew, though . . . in some cases, they’ll just be sending the city some money. Could you imagine them have to cut through all the red tape in this area? Here’s more from Yahoo

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Rolling Stone Picked This Movie as the Greatest Comedy of the 21st Century Check Out the Similarities Between Sugarland’s “Babe” Video and Miranda Lambert’s “Mama’s Broken Heart” Video Would You Visit an Anger Room? Crazy Comeback Win Puts Cubs in 1st Place Darius Rucker Releases “Straight to Hell” Video! Maren Morris and Niall “Blind” video!
Comments