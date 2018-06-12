Here’s a great marketing gimmick, but I think they’d go broke trying this in the Chicagoland area! Domino’s Pizza just announced a new plan to drive around the country and fix POTHOLES.
They’re framing it as a way to, quote, “save pizza” by giving a smoother ride to delivery drivers and people driving home with carryout . . . but really, it’s just a smart marketing campaign that’s promoting their pizza while simultaneously doing some real good.
They’ve already started fixing potholes in Bartonville, Texas . . . Milford, Delaware . . . Athens, Georgia . . . and Burbank, California.
And they’re taking nominations on their website for other towns to help at PavingForPizza.com.
But not every town will get the Domino’s paving crew, though . . . in some cases, they’ll just be sending the city some money. Could you imagine them have to cut through all the red tape in this area? Here’s more from Yahoo
Domino’s Pizza Is Now Driving Around the Country Fixing Potholes?
Here’s a great marketing gimmick, but I think they’d go broke trying this in the Chicagoland area! Domino’s Pizza just announced a new plan to drive around the country and fix POTHOLES.