Domino’s Pizza Is Now Driving Around the Country Fixing Potholes?

Here’s a great marketing gimmick, but I think they’d go broke trying this in the Chicagoland area! Domino’s Pizza just announced a new plan to drive around the country and fix POTHOLES.

They’re framing it as a way to, quote, “save pizza” by giving a smoother ride to delivery drivers and people driving home with carryout . . . but really, it’s just a smart marketing campaign that’s promoting their pizza while simultaneously doing some real good.

They’ve already started fixing potholes in Bartonville, Texas . . . Milford, Delaware . . . Athens, Georgia . . . and Burbank, California.

And they’re taking nominations on their website for other towns to help at PavingForPizza.com.

But not every town will get the Domino’s paving crew, though . . . in some cases, they’ll just be sending the city some money. Could you imagine them have to cut through all the red tape in this area? Here’s more from Yahoo