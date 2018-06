This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla. On Thursday, April 27, 2017, Domino's Pizza reported another quarter of strong U.S. sales growth as the chain benefited from its delivery model that fits with the growing demand for convenience. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Domino’s Pizza has come up with a new initiative to fix potholes! That’s right the pizza chain now wants to “Save Pizza” by fixing potholes across America. They’ve already started with four cities including Bartonville, Texas . . . Milford, Delaware . . . Athens, Georgia . . . and Burbank, California. To find out how to nominate your town CLICK HERE.

