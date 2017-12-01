Dogs are smarter then Cats!

Phys.org just released a new studdy that proves what I have known for EVER….DOGS are the smarter species when compaired to Cats. Scientists figured out a way to count how many neurons different animals have in their cerebral cortex . . . And dogs have over TWICE as many.

It’s not just because their brains are bigger. A lot of big-brained animals are dumb. For example, the brain of a bear is 10 times bigger than a cat’s brain. But they found they have roughly the same number of neurons.

Raccoon brains are impressive too. They’re the size of a cat brain, but have the same number of neurons as a dog. But they’re all still pretty stupid compared to us. Dogs and raccoons both have around 500 million neurons. Your cerebral cortex has about 16 billion.

(Phys.org)