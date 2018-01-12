Dog Walks 20 Miles Twice to Find Family That Gave Her Up

Dogs are so incredibly loyal. Cathleen is a 6 year-old Great Pyrenees that has made the news. Cathleens family moved from their home in Seminole, Oklahoma. Apparently they couldn’t keep Cathleen so they gave her to some friends in Prague, Ok (a town about 20 miles away). The dog was walked twice 20 miles back to Seminole to find her old family. Cathleen is now with the Seminole Humane Society/Animal Shelter. They are looking for someone to take her. Described as very sweet, calm, & docile, her adoption fee is only $25.

