Dog Leaves Home Visit’s Doggy Day Care

You’ve heard how smart dogs are. Here’s another great story about a Malamute names Izabella. The Canine Social Club says workers were perplexed Tuesday (December 5th) when a “frequent daycare guest,” a Malamute named Izabella, followed another customer in through the front doors without her collar, or owner. Owner Linda Zimmer says Izabella slipped out of her harness while walking about 15 minutes before she showed up at the doggie daycare. Dog and relieved owner were reunited shortly thereafter. (UPI)