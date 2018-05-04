Does your pet have a ‘wacky’ name??
By Carol McGowan
|
May 4, 2018

A survey of more than 700-thousand pet names reveals some pretty wacky monikers. Nationwide Pet Insurance put the names to a public vote and their survey says Isabella Miss Worldwide Boo is voted the wackiest name for a dog, narrowly edging out Franklin Woofsevelt for the title. Pablo Purrcasso made it to the top of the feline list followed by Sir Pounce A Lot. Other creative critter names ranking among the top ten include Ruffy the Vampire Slayer, Vladimir Poochin, Mewpocalypse Yarn Killer and Edward Scissorpaws.

