A documentary on Gilda Radner to open at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival

A documentary on “Saturday Night Live’s” Gilda Radner is set to open this year’s Tribeca Film Festival. “Love, GIlda” was directed by first-time feature filmmaker Lisa D’Apolito and made with the support of Radner’s estate. It features Radner’s home movies, audiotapes, and diary entries left by the comedian who died from cancer in 1989. The Tribeca Film Festival opens April 18th and run through April 29th.