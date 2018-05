Entenmann’s baked goods is looking for its first ever Chief Donut Officer. Whoever takes on the title will get $5,000 and a year’s worth of donuts. To enter, legal U.S. residents age 18 or older can apply on Entenmann’s website from now through June 30. The application includes questions like “How would you help spread the love of Entenmann’s Donuts if you become the honorary Chief Donut Officer?” and “How would you make Entenmann’s Donuts even better?”

