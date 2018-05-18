Do you know where the most scenic spot in Illinois is?

You may never have heard of Illinois’ best scenic spot. The latest Top 200 list names tiny Elsah, Illinois, as the state’s most beautiful place. Elsah is a small village in the Metro East, not far from Alton. Chris Wills with the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency says visiting Elsah is like going back in time 150 years. Illinois’ Great River Road came in second on the list. The Black Hawk statue in northern Illinois was third, followed by Garden of the Gods in southern Illinois and starved Rock State Park in Utica.